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Web App Template

Vuexy Admin Panel

A Vuexy-styled admin dashboard for an e-commerce store, with KPI cards and Recharts visualizations for active users, earnings, sales by age and impressions, plus users, orders, products, pricing, calendar and a kanban board. Includes a multi-tab settings area (account, security, billing, notifications) and auth screens for login, signup and password reset.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Web App
Vuexy Admin Panel web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the Vuexy Admin Panel template is for

SaaS and ecommerce teams needing a polished, data-rich admin foundation with operational modules.

What’s included

  • KPI analytics for users, earnings, sales, and impressions
  • Users, orders, products, pricing, calendar, and kanban
  • Account, security, billing, notification, and authentication flows

Explore the Vuexy Admin Panel design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Vuexy Admin Panel web app template preview 2
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What you can build with Vuexy Admin Panel

  • Launch an ecommerce administration panel
  • Build a data-rich SaaS operations workspace
  • Prototype a multi-module internal dashboard

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Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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