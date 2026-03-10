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Web App Template

Dashboard

SaaS admin dashboard with analytics overview, task management with filterable tables, user administration, app integrations, and a complete settings area.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Web App
Dashboard web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the Dashboard template is for

SaaS founders, operations teams, and product teams building an administration or analytics workspace.

What’s included

  • Analytics overview for monitoring key product and business metrics
  • Task management and user administration with filterable tables
  • Integration management and a complete settings area

Explore the Dashboard design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Dashboard web app template preview 2
  • Dashboard web app template preview 3
  • Dashboard web app template preview 4
  • Dashboard web app template preview 5
  • Dashboard web app template preview 6

What you can build with Dashboard

  • Launch an administration dashboard for a SaaS product
  • Build an internal operations and reporting workspace
  • Prototype a customer portal with analytics and account controls

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Make it yours

Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template