Web App Template
Dashboard
SaaS admin dashboard with analytics overview, task management with filterable tables, user administration, app integrations, and a complete settings area.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the Dashboard template is for
SaaS founders, operations teams, and product teams building an administration or analytics workspace.
What’s included
- Analytics overview for monitoring key product and business metrics
- Task management and user administration with filterable tables
- Integration management and a complete settings area
Explore the Dashboard design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Dashboard
- Launch an administration dashboard for a SaaS product
- Build an internal operations and reporting workspace
- Prototype a customer portal with analytics and account controls
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template