Free to start. Make every detail your own.

SaaS admin dashboard with analytics overview, task management with filterable tables, user administration, app integrations, and a complete settings area.

SaaS founders, operations teams, and product teams building an administration or analytics workspace.

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

DigitX Sales Forecast is a B2B sales forecasting workspace for an automotive parts and fleet-services business, with…

A social-media management dashboard that tracks profile visits, followers, reach and account growth across connected…

Make it yours

Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.