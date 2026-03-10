Web App Template
Morent
Morent is a car rental marketplace where users browse a catalog of vehicles by type, capacity and price, view individual car detail pages with specs and reviews, and complete a four-step checkout covering billing info, rental dates and pick-up/drop-off locations. It also ships an admin dashboard with rental details, a top-5 car rental breakdown and recent transactions.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
7 visual previews
Who the Morent template is for
Car-rental operators and mobility marketplaces serving both customers and internal operations teams.
What’s included
- Vehicle browsing by type, capacity, and price
- Car details, reviews, and multi-step rental checkout
- Admin analytics, rental breakdowns, and transaction history
Explore the Morent design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Morent
- Launch a car-rental marketplace
- Build a vehicle booking and checkout experience
- Connect customer rentals with an operator dashboard
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template