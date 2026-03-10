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Web App Template

Morent

Morent is a car rental marketplace where users browse a catalog of vehicles by type, capacity and price, view individual car detail pages with specs and reviews, and complete a four-step checkout covering billing info, rental dates and pick-up/drop-off locations. It also ships an admin dashboard with rental details, a top-5 car rental breakdown and recent transactions.

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Template preview Web App
Morent web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

7 visual previews

Who the Morent template is for

Car-rental operators and mobility marketplaces serving both customers and internal operations teams.

What’s included

  • Vehicle browsing by type, capacity, and price
  • Car details, reviews, and multi-step rental checkout
  • Admin analytics, rental breakdowns, and transaction history

Explore the Morent design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Morent web app template preview 2
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  • Morent web app template preview 7

What you can build with Morent

  • Launch a car-rental marketplace
  • Build a vehicle booking and checkout experience
  • Connect customer rentals with an operator dashboard

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Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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