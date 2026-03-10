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Web App Template

Motiv Fleet Dashboard

Motiv is a fleet management dashboard for a vehicle rental and resale operation, tracking energy, range, brake fluid and tire wear per car alongside miles and usage statistics. It covers vehicle assets, bookings, a buy/sell car marketplace, service jobs, a calendar, messaging and multi-tab account settings.

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Template preview Web App
Motiv Fleet Dashboard web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the Motiv Fleet Dashboard template is for

Fleet operators and vehicle businesses managing assets, bookings, maintenance, sales, and team communication.

What’s included

  • Vehicle health metrics for energy, range, fluids, tires, and mileage
  • Fleet assets, bookings, marketplace, and service jobs
  • Calendar, messaging, and multi-tab account settings

Explore the Motiv Fleet Dashboard design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Motiv Fleet Dashboard web app template preview 2
  • Motiv Fleet Dashboard web app template preview 3
  • Motiv Fleet Dashboard web app template preview 4
  • Motiv Fleet Dashboard web app template preview 5
  • Motiv Fleet Dashboard web app template preview 6
  • Motiv Fleet Dashboard web app template preview 7
  • Motiv Fleet Dashboard web app template preview 8

What you can build with Motiv Fleet Dashboard

  • Build a fleet operations dashboard
  • Track vehicle health and maintenance work
  • Combine rental bookings with a vehicle marketplace

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