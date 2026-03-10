Web App Template
Motiv Fleet Dashboard
Motiv is a fleet management dashboard for a vehicle rental and resale operation, tracking energy, range, brake fluid and tire wear per car alongside miles and usage statistics. It covers vehicle assets, bookings, a buy/sell car marketplace, service jobs, a calendar, messaging and multi-tab account settings.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the Motiv Fleet Dashboard template is for
Fleet operators and vehicle businesses managing assets, bookings, maintenance, sales, and team communication.
What’s included
- Vehicle health metrics for energy, range, fluids, tires, and mileage
- Fleet assets, bookings, marketplace, and service jobs
- Calendar, messaging, and multi-tab account settings
Explore the Motiv Fleet Dashboard design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Motiv Fleet Dashboard
- Build a fleet operations dashboard
- Track vehicle health and maintenance work
- Combine rental bookings with a vehicle marketplace
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template