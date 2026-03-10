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DigitX Sales Forecast

DigitX Sales Forecast is a B2B sales forecasting workspace for an automotive parts and fleet-services business, with revenue projection charts, vendor and partner management tables, spend categories, and document folders. It also includes team messaging, backup controls and appearance/notification settings.

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DigitX Sales Forecast web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the DigitX Sales Forecast template is for

B2B revenue and operations teams forecasting sales while coordinating vendors, spending, and shared documents.

What’s included

  • Revenue projections and performance charts
  • Vendor, partner, and spend-category management
  • Document folders, team messaging, backups, and settings

Explore the DigitX Sales Forecast design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • DigitX Sales Forecast web app template preview 2
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What you can build with DigitX Sales Forecast

  • Build a B2B sales forecasting workspace
  • Coordinate vendor performance and category spending
  • Combine business intelligence with team operations

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