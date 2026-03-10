Web App Template
DigitX Sales Forecast
DigitX Sales Forecast is a B2B sales forecasting workspace for an automotive parts and fleet-services business, with revenue projection charts, vendor and partner management tables, spend categories, and document folders. It also includes team messaging, backup controls and appearance/notification settings.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the DigitX Sales Forecast template is for
B2B revenue and operations teams forecasting sales while coordinating vendors, spending, and shared documents.
What’s included
- Revenue projections and performance charts
- Vendor, partner, and spend-category management
- Document folders, team messaging, backups, and settings
Explore the DigitX Sales Forecast design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with DigitX Sales Forecast
- Build a B2B sales forecasting workspace
- Coordinate vendor performance and category spending
- Combine business intelligence with team operations
More Web App TemplatesBrowse all web apps
-
Finance Expert — Personal Banking Dashboard
A personal finance and banking dashboard showing total balance across currencies, payment cards, investment…
-
Motiv Fleet Dashboard
Motiv is a fleet management dashboard for a vehicle rental and resale operation, tracking energy, range, brake fluid…
-
Payd
Payd is an African payments operations dashboard for tracking charges across card, bank transfer, USSD and mobile…
Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template