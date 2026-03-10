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Web App Template

Taskly

A personal to-do and task-management app where tasks carry a priority, status, category and detailed notes, split across a dashboard, a filterable My Tasks list and a Vital Task view. Supporting screens cover task categories, account settings, notification preferences, help and sign-in/sign-up.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Web App
Taskly web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the Taskly template is for

Individuals and productivity-product teams organizing personal work by priority, status, category, and detail.

What’s included

  • Task dashboard with filterable lists and priority views
  • Detailed notes, status, category, and vital-task workflows
  • Account, notification, help, and authentication screens

Explore the Taskly design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Taskly web app template preview 2
  • Taskly web app template preview 3
  • Taskly web app template preview 4
  • Taskly web app template preview 5
  • Taskly web app template preview 6
  • Taskly web app template preview 7
  • Taskly web app template preview 8

What you can build with Taskly

  • Launch a personal task-management app
  • Build a focused productivity dashboard
  • Prototype prioritized to-do workflows with user accounts

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Make it yours

Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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