Web App Template
Taskly
A personal to-do and task-management app where tasks carry a priority, status, category and detailed notes, split across a dashboard, a filterable My Tasks list and a Vital Task view. Supporting screens cover task categories, account settings, notification preferences, help and sign-in/sign-up.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the Taskly template is for
Individuals and productivity-product teams organizing personal work by priority, status, category, and detail.
What’s included
- Task dashboard with filterable lists and priority views
- Detailed notes, status, category, and vital-task workflows
- Account, notification, help, and authentication screens
Explore the Taskly design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Taskly
- Launch a personal task-management app
- Build a focused productivity dashboard
- Prototype prioritized to-do workflows with user accounts
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template