Web App Template
Nuegas
A learning and task-management dashboard where a student tracks running tasks, weekly activity charts and a calendar of upcoming work. It also lists mentors to follow with ratings, a messaging inbox, per-task detail pages with step checklists, and account/notification settings.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
7 visual previews
Who the Nuegas template is for
Students and learning communities organizing tasks, mentors, messages, and weekly progress.
What’s included
- Running tasks, weekly activity charts, and upcoming calendar
- Mentor directory with follows and ratings
- Messaging, task checklists, and account settings
Explore the Nuegas design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Nuegas
- Build a student productivity dashboard
- Launch a mentor-supported learning workspace
- Combine task planning with educational community features
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template