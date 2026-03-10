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Web App Template

Nuegas

A learning and task-management dashboard where a student tracks running tasks, weekly activity charts and a calendar of upcoming work. It also lists mentors to follow with ratings, a messaging inbox, per-task detail pages with step checklists, and account/notification settings.

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Template preview Web App
Nuegas web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

7 visual previews

Who the Nuegas template is for

Students and learning communities organizing tasks, mentors, messages, and weekly progress.

What’s included

  • Running tasks, weekly activity charts, and upcoming calendar
  • Mentor directory with follows and ratings
  • Messaging, task checklists, and account settings

Explore the Nuegas design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Nuegas web app template preview 2
  • Nuegas web app template preview 3
  • Nuegas web app template preview 4
  • Nuegas web app template preview 5
  • Nuegas web app template preview 6
  • Nuegas web app template preview 7

What you can build with Nuegas

  • Build a student productivity dashboard
  • Launch a mentor-supported learning workspace
  • Combine task planning with educational community features

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Make it yours

Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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