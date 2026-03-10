Web App Template
Akademi — School Admission Dashboard
An admin dashboard for a school that tracks student and teacher rosters with detail and enrollment pages, school events, cafeteria food orders, and finance income/expense reporting. Includes a message/chat inbox, activity feed, and school performance charts with a monthly calendar.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
7 visual previews
Who the Akademi — School Admission Dashboard template is for
School administrators and education teams coordinating admissions, people, events, communication, and finances.
What’s included
- Student and teacher rosters with detailed enrollment records
- School events, cafeteria orders, and message inboxes
- Income, expense, performance, and calendar reporting
Explore the Akademi — School Admission Dashboard design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Akademi — School Admission Dashboard
- Launch a school administration portal
- Prototype an admissions and enrollment workspace
- Unify education operations, messaging, and finance reporting
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template