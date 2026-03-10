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Akademi — School Admission Dashboard

An admin dashboard for a school that tracks student and teacher rosters with detail and enrollment pages, school events, cafeteria food orders, and finance income/expense reporting. Includes a message/chat inbox, activity feed, and school performance charts with a monthly calendar.

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Template preview Web App
Akademi — School Admission Dashboard web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

7 visual previews

Who the Akademi — School Admission Dashboard template is for

School administrators and education teams coordinating admissions, people, events, communication, and finances.

What’s included

  • Student and teacher rosters with detailed enrollment records
  • School events, cafeteria orders, and message inboxes
  • Income, expense, performance, and calendar reporting

Explore the Akademi — School Admission Dashboard design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Akademi — School Admission Dashboard web app template preview 2
  • Akademi — School Admission Dashboard web app template preview 3
  • Akademi — School Admission Dashboard web app template preview 4
  • Akademi — School Admission Dashboard web app template preview 5
  • Akademi — School Admission Dashboard web app template preview 6
  • Akademi — School Admission Dashboard web app template preview 7

What you can build with Akademi — School Admission Dashboard

  • Launch a school administration portal
  • Prototype an admissions and enrollment workspace
  • Unify education operations, messaging, and finance reporting

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