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EduDash — Teacher Dashboard

A teacher-facing school dashboard for managing classes and student rosters, with a records library of results, applications, attendance sheets and lesson plans that can be shared with staff. Also includes performance statistics charts, a staff room message board, sign-in, and appearance/notification settings.

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EduDash — Teacher Dashboard web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the EduDash — Teacher Dashboard template is for

Teachers and school staff managing classes, records, performance, and communication from a shared workspace.

What’s included

  • Class management and student rosters
  • Shareable results, attendance, applications, and lesson-plan records
  • Performance charts, staff-room messages, and account settings

Explore the EduDash — Teacher Dashboard design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • EduDash — Teacher Dashboard web app template preview 2
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What you can build with EduDash — Teacher Dashboard

  • Build a teacher-facing school dashboard
  • Centralize classroom records and staff resources
  • Track student performance and school communication

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