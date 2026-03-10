Web App Template
EduDash — Teacher Dashboard
A teacher-facing school dashboard for managing classes and student rosters, with a records library of results, applications, attendance sheets and lesson plans that can be shared with staff. Also includes performance statistics charts, a staff room message board, sign-in, and appearance/notification settings.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the EduDash — Teacher Dashboard template is for
Teachers and school staff managing classes, records, performance, and communication from a shared workspace.
What’s included
- Class management and student rosters
- Shareable results, attendance, applications, and lesson-plan records
- Performance charts, staff-room messages, and account settings
Explore the EduDash — Teacher Dashboard design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with EduDash — Teacher Dashboard
- Build a teacher-facing school dashboard
- Centralize classroom records and staff resources
- Track student performance and school communication
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template