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Web App Template

AI Chat

AI chat web app with conversation history, simulated streaming responses, markdown and code rendering, prompt suggestions, a model gallery, and settings.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Web App
AI Chat web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

4 visual previews

Who the AI Chat template is for

AI product teams and founders building a browser-based assistant, support tool, or multi-model chat experience.

What’s included

  • Conversation history with simulated streaming responses
  • Markdown and code rendering for detailed assistant output
  • Prompt suggestions, model discovery, and configurable settings

Explore the AI Chat design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • AI Chat web app template preview 2
  • AI Chat web app template preview 3
  • AI Chat web app template preview 4

What you can build with AI Chat

  • Launch a branded AI assistant for customers or employees
  • Prototype a multi-model chat and comparison product
  • Build a support or knowledge assistant with rich responses

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Make it yours

Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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