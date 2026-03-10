Free to start. Make every detail your own.

AI chat web app with conversation history, simulated streaming responses, markdown and code rendering, prompt suggestions, a model gallery, and settings.

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

An admin dashboard for a school that tracks student and teacher rosters with detail and enrollment pages, school…

Make it yours

Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.