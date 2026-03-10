Web App Template
AI Chat
AI chat web app with conversation history, simulated streaming responses, markdown and code rendering, prompt suggestions, a model gallery, and settings.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
4 visual previews
Who the AI Chat template is for
AI product teams and founders building a browser-based assistant, support tool, or multi-model chat experience.
What’s included
- Conversation history with simulated streaming responses
- Markdown and code rendering for detailed assistant output
- Prompt suggestions, model discovery, and configurable settings
Explore the AI Chat design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with AI Chat
- Launch a branded AI assistant for customers or employees
- Prototype a multi-model chat and comparison product
- Build a support or knowledge assistant with rich responses
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template