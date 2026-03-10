Web App Template
Chatly — Messaging App
A WhatsApp-style messaging web app with a conversation list, voice/video call history, status updates, and an archived-chats view. Contact profiles show presence, favorites, shared media, and end-to-end encryption details, alongside settings pages for notifications and privacy.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
7 visual previews
Who the Chatly — Messaging App template is for
Communication-product teams and communities building a familiar real-time messaging experience for the web.
What’s included
- Conversation list with direct and archived chats
- Voice and video call history plus status updates
- Contact profiles, shared media, privacy, and notification settings
Explore the Chatly — Messaging App design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Chatly — Messaging App
- Launch a browser-based team or community messenger
- Prototype a private customer communication product
- Add calls, statuses, and contact profiles to a chat service
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template