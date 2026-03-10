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Web App Template

Chatly — Messaging App

A WhatsApp-style messaging web app with a conversation list, voice/video call history, status updates, and an archived-chats view. Contact profiles show presence, favorites, shared media, and end-to-end encryption details, alongside settings pages for notifications and privacy.

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Template preview Web App
Chatly — Messaging App web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

7 visual previews

Who the Chatly — Messaging App template is for

Communication-product teams and communities building a familiar real-time messaging experience for the web.

What’s included

  • Conversation list with direct and archived chats
  • Voice and video call history plus status updates
  • Contact profiles, shared media, privacy, and notification settings

Explore the Chatly — Messaging App design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Chatly — Messaging App web app template preview 2
  • Chatly — Messaging App web app template preview 3
  • Chatly — Messaging App web app template preview 4
  • Chatly — Messaging App web app template preview 5
  • Chatly — Messaging App web app template preview 6
  • Chatly — Messaging App web app template preview 7

What you can build with Chatly — Messaging App

  • Launch a browser-based team or community messenger
  • Prototype a private customer communication product
  • Add calls, statuses, and contact profiles to a chat service

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Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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