Web App Template
CRM
Customer relationship management app with contact and company directories, detail pages with notes and tasks, a drag-and-drop deals pipeline, and a sales dashboard.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
5 visual previews
Who the CRM template is for
Sales teams, service businesses, and founders creating a customer relationship and deal-management product.
What’s included
- Contact and company directories with detailed records
- Notes, tasks, and relationship history on customer profiles
- Drag-and-drop deal pipeline with a sales analytics dashboard
Explore the CRM design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with CRM
- Build a CRM for a specialized sales workflow
- Launch an account and opportunity management portal
- Prototype an internal customer-success workspace
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template