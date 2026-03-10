Open main menu
Theme

Web App Template

CRM

Customer relationship management app with contact and company directories, detail pages with notes and tasks, a drag-and-drop deals pipeline, and a sales dashboard.

Use this template

Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Web App
CRM web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

5 visual previews

Who the CRM template is for

Sales teams, service businesses, and founders creating a customer relationship and deal-management product.

What’s included

  • Contact and company directories with detailed records
  • Notes, tasks, and relationship history on customer profiles
  • Drag-and-drop deal pipeline with a sales analytics dashboard

Explore the CRM design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • CRM web app template preview 2
  • CRM web app template preview 3
  • CRM web app template preview 4
  • CRM web app template preview 5

What you can build with CRM

  • Build a CRM for a specialized sales workflow
  • Launch an account and opportunity management portal
  • Prototype an internal customer-success workspace

More Web App Templates

Browse all web apps

Make it yours

Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template