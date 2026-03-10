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Web App Template

DealFlow

A sales CRM for a field-services / property business, centred on a dashboard of the next on-site appointment, recent deals with prices and addresses, customer contacts and a to-do list. Deal and customer detail pages show activity timelines and editable records, alongside task, calendar, notification and appearance-settings screens.

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Template preview Web App
DealFlow web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the DealFlow template is for

Field-service and property sales teams managing appointments, deals, customers, and follow-up work.

What’s included

  • Sales dashboard with next appointments, recent deals, and tasks
  • Deal and customer records with editable activity timelines
  • Calendar, notifications, to-dos, and appearance settings

Explore the DealFlow design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • DealFlow web app template preview 2
  • DealFlow web app template preview 3
  • DealFlow web app template preview 4
  • DealFlow web app template preview 5
  • DealFlow web app template preview 6
  • DealFlow web app template preview 7
  • DealFlow web app template preview 8

What you can build with DealFlow

  • Launch a CRM for field-service sales
  • Track property deals and customer activity
  • Build a focused appointment-to-close workflow

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Make it yours

Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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