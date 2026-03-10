Web App Template
DealFlow
A sales CRM for a field-services / property business, centred on a dashboard of the next on-site appointment, recent deals with prices and addresses, customer contacts and a to-do list. Deal and customer detail pages show activity timelines and editable records, alongside task, calendar, notification and appearance-settings screens.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the DealFlow template is for
Field-service and property sales teams managing appointments, deals, customers, and follow-up work.
What’s included
- Sales dashboard with next appointments, recent deals, and tasks
- Deal and customer records with editable activity timelines
- Calendar, notifications, to-dos, and appearance settings
Explore the DealFlow design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with DealFlow
- Launch a CRM for field-service sales
- Track property deals and customer activity
- Build a focused appointment-to-close workflow
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template