Web App Template
Hiro — Team Project Workspace
A team project management workspace with multiple project spaces, offering list, kanban board, and calendar views of tasks with assignees, labels, due dates, and comment counts. Also includes team goals tracking, a member directory with individual profiles, and a workspace activity feed.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the Hiro — Team Project Workspace template is for
Product and delivery teams coordinating projects, tasks, goals, people, and activity across one workspace.
What’s included
- Project spaces with list, kanban, and calendar views
- Task assignees, labels, due dates, and discussion counts
- Team goals, member profiles, and workspace activity
Explore the Hiro — Team Project Workspace design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Hiro — Team Project Workspace
- Launch a collaborative project-management product
- Build a cross-functional task and goal tracker
- Prototype a client or internal delivery workspace
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template