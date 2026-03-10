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Web App Template

Hiro — Team Project Workspace

A team project management workspace with multiple project spaces, offering list, kanban board, and calendar views of tasks with assignees, labels, due dates, and comment counts. Also includes team goals tracking, a member directory with individual profiles, and a workspace activity feed.

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Template preview Web App
Hiro — Team Project Workspace web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the Hiro — Team Project Workspace template is for

Product and delivery teams coordinating projects, tasks, goals, people, and activity across one workspace.

What’s included

  • Project spaces with list, kanban, and calendar views
  • Task assignees, labels, due dates, and discussion counts
  • Team goals, member profiles, and workspace activity

Explore the Hiro — Team Project Workspace design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Hiro — Team Project Workspace web app template preview 2
  • Hiro — Team Project Workspace web app template preview 3
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  • Hiro — Team Project Workspace web app template preview 8

What you can build with Hiro — Team Project Workspace

  • Launch a collaborative project-management product
  • Build a cross-functional task and goal tracker
  • Prototype a client or internal delivery workspace

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