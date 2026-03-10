Web App Template
Woorkroom
A team workspace and project-management tool with project lists, a kanban task board, timeline view and per-project detail pages tracking assignees, estimates and status. It also covers people management — employee directory, vacation requests — plus a calendar, team messenger and an internal info portal.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the Woorkroom template is for
Project-driven organizations coordinating delivery, people operations, calendars, and internal communication.
What’s included
- Project lists, kanban boards, timelines, and detailed tasks
- Employee directory and vacation-request management
- Calendar, team messenger, and internal information portal
Explore the Woorkroom design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Woorkroom
- Launch an integrated project and team workspace
- Coordinate delivery timelines and employee availability
- Combine project management with internal communication
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template