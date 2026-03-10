Open main menu
Theme

Web App Template

Woorkroom

A team workspace and project-management tool with project lists, a kanban task board, timeline view and per-project detail pages tracking assignees, estimates and status. It also covers people management — employee directory, vacation requests — plus a calendar, team messenger and an internal info portal.

Use this template

Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Web App
Woorkroom web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the Woorkroom template is for

Project-driven organizations coordinating delivery, people operations, calendars, and internal communication.

What’s included

  • Project lists, kanban boards, timelines, and detailed tasks
  • Employee directory and vacation-request management
  • Calendar, team messenger, and internal information portal

Explore the Woorkroom design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Woorkroom web app template preview 2
  • Woorkroom web app template preview 3
  • Woorkroom web app template preview 4
  • Woorkroom web app template preview 5
  • Woorkroom web app template preview 6
  • Woorkroom web app template preview 7
  • Woorkroom web app template preview 8

What you can build with Woorkroom

  • Launch an integrated project and team workspace
  • Coordinate delivery timelines and employee availability
  • Combine project management with internal communication

More Web App Templates

Browse all web apps

Make it yours

Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template