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Web App Template

Projects

Project management app with a drag-and-drop kanban board, filterable task tables, project overviews with activity, team directory, and settings.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Web App
Projects web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

5 visual previews

Who the Projects template is for

Product teams, agencies, and operations groups building a collaborative project and task-management workspace.

What’s included

  • Drag-and-drop Kanban board for visual task planning
  • Filterable task tables and project activity overviews
  • Team directory, project details, and workspace settings

Explore the Projects design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Projects web app template preview 2
  • Projects web app template preview 3
  • Projects web app template preview 4
  • Projects web app template preview 5

What you can build with Projects

  • Launch a project-management product for a focused audience
  • Build an internal delivery and operations workspace
  • Prototype a collaborative task tracker for clients and teams

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Make it yours

Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template