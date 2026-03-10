Web App Template
Projects
Project management app with a drag-and-drop kanban board, filterable task tables, project overviews with activity, team directory, and settings.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
5 visual previews
Who the Projects template is for
Product teams, agencies, and operations groups building a collaborative project and task-management workspace.
What’s included
- Drag-and-drop Kanban board for visual task planning
- Filterable task tables and project activity overviews
- Team directory, project details, and workspace settings
Explore the Projects design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Projects
- Launch a project-management product for a focused audience
- Build an internal delivery and operations workspace
- Prototype a collaborative task tracker for clients and teams
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template