Web App Template
Plum & Petal Fragrance Store
A discount designer-fragrance and beauty storefront called Plum & Petal, with a filterable catalog of perfumes, skincare and gift sets by brand and price, product detail pages, cart and checkout flows. It also includes coupon offers, a fragrance subscription plan, a customer dashboard and help pages.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the Plum & Petal Fragrance Store template is for
Beauty and fragrance retailers selling designer products, subscriptions, and promotional offers online.
What’s included
- Filterable perfume, skincare, and gift-set catalog
- Product details, coupon offers, cart, and checkout
- Fragrance subscription, customer dashboard, and help pages
Explore the Plum & Petal Fragrance Store design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Plum & Petal Fragrance Store
- Launch a fragrance and beauty storefront
- Build a discount designer-product marketplace
- Add subscriptions and coupons to a retail experience
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template