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Web App Template

Plum & Petal Fragrance Store

A discount designer-fragrance and beauty storefront called Plum & Petal, with a filterable catalog of perfumes, skincare and gift sets by brand and price, product detail pages, cart and checkout flows. It also includes coupon offers, a fragrance subscription plan, a customer dashboard and help pages.

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Plum & Petal Fragrance Store web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the Plum & Petal Fragrance Store template is for

Beauty and fragrance retailers selling designer products, subscriptions, and promotional offers online.

What’s included

  • Filterable perfume, skincare, and gift-set catalog
  • Product details, coupon offers, cart, and checkout
  • Fragrance subscription, customer dashboard, and help pages

Explore the Plum & Petal Fragrance Store design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Plum & Petal Fragrance Store web app template preview 2
  • Plum & Petal Fragrance Store web app template preview 3
  • Plum & Petal Fragrance Store web app template preview 4
  • Plum & Petal Fragrance Store web app template preview 5
  • Plum & Petal Fragrance Store web app template preview 6
  • Plum & Petal Fragrance Store web app template preview 7
  • Plum & Petal Fragrance Store web app template preview 8

What you can build with Plum & Petal Fragrance Store

  • Launch a fragrance and beauty storefront
  • Build a discount designer-product marketplace
  • Add subscriptions and coupons to a retail experience

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Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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