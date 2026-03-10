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Web App Template

Modimal — Women Clothing

A sustainable women's fashion storefront for the Modimal brand, with a shoppable collection catalog, product detail pages with color/size selection, wishlist, cart and checkout flows. Supporting pages cover the brand's sustainability practice, FAQs, contact and a customer account area.

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Template preview Web App
Modimal — Women Clothing web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the Modimal — Women Clothing template is for

Sustainable fashion brands selling apparel while explaining sourcing, care, and company practices.

What’s included

  • Shoppable collection and product-detail experience
  • Color, size, wishlist, cart, and checkout flows
  • Sustainability, FAQ, contact, and customer-account pages

Explore the Modimal — Women Clothing design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Modimal — Women Clothing web app template preview 2
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What you can build with Modimal — Women Clothing

  • Launch a sustainable fashion storefront
  • Build a direct-to-consumer apparel shop
  • Pair product commerce with responsible-brand storytelling

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