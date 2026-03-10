Web App Template
Modimal — Women Clothing
A sustainable women's fashion storefront for the Modimal brand, with a shoppable collection catalog, product detail pages with color/size selection, wishlist, cart and checkout flows. Supporting pages cover the brand's sustainability practice, FAQs, contact and a customer account area.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the Modimal — Women Clothing template is for
Sustainable fashion brands selling apparel while explaining sourcing, care, and company practices.
What’s included
- Shoppable collection and product-detail experience
- Color, size, wishlist, cart, and checkout flows
- Sustainability, FAQ, contact, and customer-account pages
Explore the Modimal — Women Clothing design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Modimal — Women Clothing
- Launch a sustainable fashion storefront
- Build a direct-to-consumer apparel shop
- Pair product commerce with responsible-brand storytelling
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template