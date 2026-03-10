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Web App Template

SHOP.CO

SHOP.CO is a fashion e-commerce storefront selling t-shirts, shirts, jeans, shorts and hoodies with discount pricing and star ratings. It includes a promo-banner homepage with dress-style browsing, a filterable shop grid (category, price slider, color, size), product detail pages with reviews, and a cart with order summary.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Web App
SHOP.CO web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

7 visual previews

Who the SHOP.CO template is for

Fashion retailers and streetwear brands selling apparel through visual merchandising and detailed filtering.

What’s included

  • Promotion-led homepage with dress-style discovery
  • Product grid filtered by category, price, color, and size
  • Product reviews, variants, cart, and order summary

Explore the SHOP.CO design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • SHOP.CO web app template preview 2
  • SHOP.CO web app template preview 3
  • SHOP.CO web app template preview 4
  • SHOP.CO web app template preview 5
  • SHOP.CO web app template preview 6
  • SHOP.CO web app template preview 7

What you can build with SHOP.CO

  • Launch a fashion ecommerce storefront
  • Build a filter-rich apparel catalog
  • Prototype a streetwear shopping and cart experience

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Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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