Web App Template
SHOP.CO
SHOP.CO is a fashion e-commerce storefront selling t-shirts, shirts, jeans, shorts and hoodies with discount pricing and star ratings. It includes a promo-banner homepage with dress-style browsing, a filterable shop grid (category, price slider, color, size), product detail pages with reviews, and a cart with order summary.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
7 visual previews
Who the SHOP.CO template is for
Fashion retailers and streetwear brands selling apparel through visual merchandising and detailed filtering.
What’s included
- Promotion-led homepage with dress-style discovery
- Product grid filtered by category, price, color, and size
- Product reviews, variants, cart, and order summary
Explore the SHOP.CO design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with SHOP.CO
- Launch a fashion ecommerce storefront
- Build a filter-rich apparel catalog
- Prototype a streetwear shopping and cart experience
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template