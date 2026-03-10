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Furniro

Furniro is a furniture e-commerce storefront with a shop catalog, individual product pages offering size, color and quantity selection, a product comparison table, cart, and a multi-step checkout with billing details. It also includes a design/inspiration blog and a contact page, with prices listed in Indonesian Rupiah.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Web App
Furniro web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the Furniro template is for

Furniture retailers and interior brands selling configurable products through an editorial storefront.

What’s included

  • Furniture catalog with product comparison
  • Size, color, quantity, cart, and multi-step checkout controls
  • Design blog, contact page, and localized pricing

Explore the Furniro design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Furniro web app template preview 2
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  • Furniro web app template preview 8

What you can build with Furniro

  • Launch a furniture ecommerce store
  • Build a home-goods catalog with product comparison
  • Combine interior inspiration with direct online sales

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Make it yours

Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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