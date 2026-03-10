Web App Template
Furniro
Furniro is a furniture e-commerce storefront with a shop catalog, individual product pages offering size, color and quantity selection, a product comparison table, cart, and a multi-step checkout with billing details. It also includes a design/inspiration blog and a contact page, with prices listed in Indonesian Rupiah.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the Furniro template is for
Furniture retailers and interior brands selling configurable products through an editorial storefront.
What’s included
- Furniture catalog with product comparison
- Size, color, quantity, cart, and multi-step checkout controls
- Design blog, contact page, and localized pricing
Explore the Furniro design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Furniro
- Launch a furniture ecommerce store
- Build a home-goods catalog with product comparison
- Combine interior inspiration with direct online sales
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template