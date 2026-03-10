Web App Template
Larkwood Furniture
An e-commerce storefront for Larkwood, a furniture brand selling sofas, chairs, dining tables and storage organized by room. Shoppers browse the shop grid, open product detail pages with reviews, and move through cart, checkout and an account area with order history.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
7 visual previews
Who the Larkwood Furniture template is for
Furniture brands and home retailers organizing room-based collections with a straightforward purchase journey.
What’s included
- Furniture catalog organized by room and product type
- Product details with reviews and specifications
- Cart, checkout, account, and order-history flows
Explore the Larkwood Furniture design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Larkwood Furniture
- Launch a direct-to-consumer furniture store
- Build a room-oriented home-goods catalog
- Add customer accounts and order history to a retail site
More Web App TemplatesBrowse all web apps
-
Norrfield
A storefront for Norrfield, a minimal apparel brand, with category listing and filtering, product detail pages…
-
Ecobazar
An organic grocery storefront for browsing seasonal produce by category, viewing product detail pages with reviews,…
-
XIV
XIV is a minimal menswear e-commerce storefront selling shirts, tees, jeans, suits and coats, with a filterable…
Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template