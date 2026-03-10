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Web App Template

Larkwood Furniture

An e-commerce storefront for Larkwood, a furniture brand selling sofas, chairs, dining tables and storage organized by room. Shoppers browse the shop grid, open product detail pages with reviews, and move through cart, checkout and an account area with order history.

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Template preview Web App
Larkwood Furniture web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

7 visual previews

Who the Larkwood Furniture template is for

Furniture brands and home retailers organizing room-based collections with a straightforward purchase journey.

What’s included

  • Furniture catalog organized by room and product type
  • Product details with reviews and specifications
  • Cart, checkout, account, and order-history flows

Explore the Larkwood Furniture design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Larkwood Furniture web app template preview 2
  • Larkwood Furniture web app template preview 3
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What you can build with Larkwood Furniture

  • Launch a direct-to-consumer furniture store
  • Build a room-oriented home-goods catalog
  • Add customer accounts and order history to a retail site

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Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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