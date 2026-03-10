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Web App Template

Hecto

Hecto is a furniture and home-decor e-commerce storefront with a hero carousel, featured-product grids, product detail pages, cart and checkout flow, and an account area. It also carries editorial content through an interiors blog plus about, contact, and FAQ pages.

Use this template

Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Web App
Hecto web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the Hecto template is for

Furniture and home-decor brands combining a complete storefront with practical editorial content.

What’s included

  • Hero merchandising and featured-product collections
  • Product details, cart, checkout, and customer account
  • Interiors blog plus about, contact, and FAQ pages

Explore the Hecto design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Hecto web app template preview 2
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  • Hecto web app template preview 4
  • Hecto web app template preview 5
  • Hecto web app template preview 6
  • Hecto web app template preview 7
  • Hecto web app template preview 8

What you can build with Hecto

  • Launch a home-decor storefront
  • Build a furniture catalog with checkout
  • Use editorial content to support a retail brand

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Make it yours

Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template