Web App Template
Hecto
Hecto is a furniture and home-decor e-commerce storefront with a hero carousel, featured-product grids, product detail pages, cart and checkout flow, and an account area. It also carries editorial content through an interiors blog plus about, contact, and FAQ pages.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the Hecto template is for
Furniture and home-decor brands combining a complete storefront with practical editorial content.
What’s included
- Hero merchandising and featured-product collections
- Product details, cart, checkout, and customer account
- Interiors blog plus about, contact, and FAQ pages
Explore the Hecto design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Hecto
- Launch a home-decor storefront
- Build a furniture catalog with checkout
- Use editorial content to support a retail brand
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template