Web App Template
Ecobazar
An organic grocery storefront for browsing seasonal produce by category, viewing product detail pages with reviews, and moving through wishlist, cart and checkout. Also includes a blog with full article pages, plus about, contact, FAQ and customer account sections.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the Ecobazar template is for
Organic grocers, food retailers, and sustainable commerce brands selling products alongside educational content.
What’s included
- Seasonal grocery browsing by category
- Product details, reviews, wishlist, cart, and checkout
- Blog, account, about, contact, and FAQ sections
Explore the Ecobazar design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Ecobazar
- Launch an organic grocery storefront
- Build a farm-to-customer ecommerce experience
- Combine food retail with recipes and educational articles
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template