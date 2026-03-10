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Web App Template

Ecobazar

An organic grocery storefront for browsing seasonal produce by category, viewing product detail pages with reviews, and moving through wishlist, cart and checkout. Also includes a blog with full article pages, plus about, contact, FAQ and customer account sections.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Web App
Ecobazar web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the Ecobazar template is for

Organic grocers, food retailers, and sustainable commerce brands selling products alongside educational content.

What’s included

  • Seasonal grocery browsing by category
  • Product details, reviews, wishlist, cart, and checkout
  • Blog, account, about, contact, and FAQ sections

Explore the Ecobazar design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Ecobazar web app template preview 2
  • Ecobazar web app template preview 3
  • Ecobazar web app template preview 4
  • Ecobazar web app template preview 5
  • Ecobazar web app template preview 6
  • Ecobazar web app template preview 7
  • Ecobazar web app template preview 8

What you can build with Ecobazar

  • Launch an organic grocery storefront
  • Build a farm-to-customer ecommerce experience
  • Combine food retail with recipes and educational articles

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Make it yours

Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template