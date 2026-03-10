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Web App Template

XIV

XIV is a minimal menswear e-commerce storefront selling shirts, tees, jeans, suits and coats, with a filterable 21-piece product grid (size, availability, category, colour, price range), individual product pages with colour variants, a wishlist, a shopping bag and a checkout flow. A lookbook-style home page anchors the brand's editorial look.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Web App
XIV web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

7 visual previews

Who the XIV template is for

Menswear brands building an editorial storefront with detailed product discovery and a complete purchase journey.

What’s included

  • Lookbook-inspired homepage and 21-item product catalog
  • Filters for size, availability, category, color, and price
  • Product variants, wishlist, shopping bag, and checkout

Explore the XIV design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • XIV web app template preview 2
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  • XIV web app template preview 7

What you can build with XIV

  • Launch a premium menswear storefront
  • Build an editorial apparel catalog
  • Prototype a filter-rich fashion purchase experience

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Make it yours

Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template