Web App Template
XIV
XIV is a minimal menswear e-commerce storefront selling shirts, tees, jeans, suits and coats, with a filterable 21-piece product grid (size, availability, category, colour, price range), individual product pages with colour variants, a wishlist, a shopping bag and a checkout flow. A lookbook-style home page anchors the brand's editorial look.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
7 visual previews
Who the XIV template is for
Menswear brands building an editorial storefront with detailed product discovery and a complete purchase journey.
What’s included
- Lookbook-inspired homepage and 21-item product catalog
- Filters for size, availability, category, color, and price
- Product variants, wishlist, shopping bag, and checkout
Explore the XIV design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with XIV
- Launch a premium menswear storefront
- Build an editorial apparel catalog
- Prototype a filter-rich fashion purchase experience
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template