Web App Template
Nestmart
Nestmart is an e-commerce storefront for everyday home, kitchen, electronics, furniture, and office goods, with a category-browsable shop grid, product detail pages with reviews, and a cart-to-checkout flow. It promotes free shipping over $50, 30-day returns, and a 2-year warranty.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
7 visual previews
Who the Nestmart template is for
General retailers and home-goods stores offering a broad catalog with a simple, trust-focused checkout journey.
What’s included
- Category browsing across home, kitchen, electronics, and office goods
- Product details, reviews, cart, and checkout
- Shipping, returns, and warranty merchandising
Explore the Nestmart design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Nestmart
- Launch a broad consumer-goods storefront
- Build a home and office retail catalog
- Prototype a trusted ecommerce purchase flow
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template