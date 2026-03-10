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Web App Template

Nestmart

Nestmart is an e-commerce storefront for everyday home, kitchen, electronics, furniture, and office goods, with a category-browsable shop grid, product detail pages with reviews, and a cart-to-checkout flow. It promotes free shipping over $50, 30-day returns, and a 2-year warranty.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Web App
Nestmart web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

7 visual previews

Who the Nestmart template is for

General retailers and home-goods stores offering a broad catalog with a simple, trust-focused checkout journey.

What’s included

  • Category browsing across home, kitchen, electronics, and office goods
  • Product details, reviews, cart, and checkout
  • Shipping, returns, and warranty merchandising

Explore the Nestmart design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Nestmart web app template preview 2
  • Nestmart web app template preview 3
  • Nestmart web app template preview 4
  • Nestmart web app template preview 5
  • Nestmart web app template preview 6
  • Nestmart web app template preview 7

What you can build with Nestmart

  • Launch a broad consumer-goods storefront
  • Build a home and office retail catalog
  • Prototype a trusted ecommerce purchase flow

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Make it yours

Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template