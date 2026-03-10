Web App Template
Sociofy
A social-media management dashboard that tracks profile visits, followers, reach and account growth across connected networks like Chirp, Glimpse, Loopz and Streamly. It adds a content library and composer, a publishing calendar, a media asset library, team collaboration, and an affiliate program area.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the Sociofy template is for
Social-media teams and agencies planning content, measuring audience growth, and collaborating across networks.
What’s included
- Cross-network followers, reach, visits, and growth analytics
- Content library, composer, and publishing calendar
- Media assets, team collaboration, and affiliate management
Explore the Sociofy design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Sociofy
- Launch a social-media management SaaS
- Build a multi-network content planning workspace
- Coordinate analytics, publishing, and team approvals
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template