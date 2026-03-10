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Web App Template

Sociofy

A social-media management dashboard that tracks profile visits, followers, reach and account growth across connected networks like Chirp, Glimpse, Loopz and Streamly. It adds a content library and composer, a publishing calendar, a media asset library, team collaboration, and an affiliate program area.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Web App
Sociofy web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the Sociofy template is for

Social-media teams and agencies planning content, measuring audience growth, and collaborating across networks.

What’s included

  • Cross-network followers, reach, visits, and growth analytics
  • Content library, composer, and publishing calendar
  • Media assets, team collaboration, and affiliate management

Explore the Sociofy design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

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What you can build with Sociofy

  • Launch a social-media management SaaS
  • Build a multi-network content planning workspace
  • Coordinate analytics, publishing, and team approvals

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Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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