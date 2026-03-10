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Web App Template

Propora Property Management

A property-management dashboard for landlords and portfolio managers, tracking properties, tenants, leases, maintenance requests and rent transactions. Individual property pages show financials, occupancy, residents and maintenance history.

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Template preview Web App
Propora Property Management web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the Propora Property Management template is for

Landlords and portfolio managers overseeing properties, residents, leases, maintenance, and rent activity.

What’s included

  • Property, tenant, lease, and rent-transaction management
  • Maintenance requests and operational tracking
  • Property-level financials, occupancy, residents, and history

Explore the Propora Property Management design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Propora Property Management web app template preview 2
  • Propora Property Management web app template preview 3
  • Propora Property Management web app template preview 4
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  • Propora Property Management web app template preview 7
  • Propora Property Management web app template preview 8

What you can build with Propora Property Management

  • Build a landlord property-management portal
  • Track leases, residents, and maintenance requests
  • Monitor occupancy and financial performance by property

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Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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