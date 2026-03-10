Web App Template
Propora Property Management
A property-management dashboard for landlords and portfolio managers, tracking properties, tenants, leases, maintenance requests and rent transactions. Individual property pages show financials, occupancy, residents and maintenance history.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the Propora Property Management template is for
Landlords and portfolio managers overseeing properties, residents, leases, maintenance, and rent activity.
What’s included
- Property, tenant, lease, and rent-transaction management
- Maintenance requests and operational tracking
- Property-level financials, occupancy, residents, and history
Explore the Propora Property Management design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Propora Property Management
- Build a landlord property-management portal
- Track leases, residents, and maintenance requests
- Monitor occupancy and financial performance by property
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template