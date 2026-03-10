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A property-management dashboard for landlords and portfolio managers, tracking properties, tenants, leases, maintenance requests and rent transactions. Individual property pages show financials, occupancy, residents and maintenance history.

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

Monitor occupancy and financial performance by property

An inventory management dashboard for retail/grocery stores that tracks products, stock levels, expiry dates and…

Payd is an African payments operations dashboard for tracking charges across card, bank transfer, USSD and mobile…

Make it yours

Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.