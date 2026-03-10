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Web App Template

Orla

A fashion e-commerce storefront for Orla, selling dresses, knitwear, outerwear, bags and accessories. Alongside the shop grid, product pages and cart, it carries a sustainability-focused Journal, a store locator, product search and an FAQ.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Web App
Orla web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the Orla template is for

Fashion and accessories brands combining commerce with sustainability content and physical-store discovery.

What’s included

  • Apparel and accessories shop with product pages and cart
  • Journal focused on sustainability and brand stories
  • Search, store locator, and customer FAQ

Explore the Orla design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Orla web app template preview 2
  • Orla web app template preview 3
  • Orla web app template preview 4
  • Orla web app template preview 5
  • Orla web app template preview 6
  • Orla web app template preview 7
  • Orla web app template preview 8

What you can build with Orla

  • Launch a fashion and accessories storefront
  • Build a commerce-led sustainable brand site
  • Connect online product discovery to physical stores

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Make it yours

Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template