Web App Template
Orla
A fashion e-commerce storefront for Orla, selling dresses, knitwear, outerwear, bags and accessories. Alongside the shop grid, product pages and cart, it carries a sustainability-focused Journal, a store locator, product search and an FAQ.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the Orla template is for
Fashion and accessories brands combining commerce with sustainability content and physical-store discovery.
What’s included
- Apparel and accessories shop with product pages and cart
- Journal focused on sustainability and brand stories
- Search, store locator, and customer FAQ
Explore the Orla design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Orla
- Launch a fashion and accessories storefront
- Build a commerce-led sustainable brand site
- Connect online product discovery to physical stores
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template