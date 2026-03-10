Web App Template
Norrfield
A storefront for Norrfield, a minimal apparel brand, with category listing and filtering, product detail pages (color/size selection, reviews, materials and care), a cart, and site search. It also carries an editorial "Journal", a store locator, and an about page covering sourcing and factory standards.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Norrfield template is for
Apparel brands pairing a minimal shopping experience with editorial stories and transparent sourcing information.
What’s included
- Category listing, filters, search, and product details
- Color, size, reviews, materials, care, and cart controls
- Editorial journal, store locator, and sourcing story
Explore the Norrfield design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Norrfield
- Launch a minimalist fashion storefront
- Build an apparel catalog with editorial depth
- Explain sourcing standards alongside product sales
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template