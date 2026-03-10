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Web App Template

Norrfield

A storefront for Norrfield, a minimal apparel brand, with category listing and filtering, product detail pages (color/size selection, reviews, materials and care), a cart, and site search. It also carries an editorial "Journal", a store locator, and an about page covering sourcing and factory standards.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Web App
Norrfield web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Norrfield template is for

Apparel brands pairing a minimal shopping experience with editorial stories and transparent sourcing information.

What’s included

  • Category listing, filters, search, and product details
  • Color, size, reviews, materials, care, and cart controls
  • Editorial journal, store locator, and sourcing story

Explore the Norrfield design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Norrfield web app template preview 2
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What you can build with Norrfield

  • Launch a minimalist fashion storefront
  • Build an apparel catalog with editorial depth
  • Explain sourcing standards alongside product sales

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Make it yours

Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template