Web App Template
ServiceHub Admin
An admin console for an appliance repair service center, tracking clients, service jobs, technician staff and live field-visit monitoring with ETAs and job statuses. It also covers task lists, SMS reminder templates, documents and settings.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
7 visual previews
Who the ServiceHub Admin template is for
Repair businesses and field-service operators coordinating customers, technicians, jobs, documents, and reminders.
What’s included
- Client, service-job, and technician management
- Live field-visit status with ETAs
- Task lists, SMS reminder templates, documents, and settings
Explore the ServiceHub Admin design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with ServiceHub Admin
- Build an appliance-repair operations console
- Coordinate technicians and live service visits
- Automate field-service reminders and documentation
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template