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Web App Template

ServiceHub Admin

An admin console for an appliance repair service center, tracking clients, service jobs, technician staff and live field-visit monitoring with ETAs and job statuses. It also covers task lists, SMS reminder templates, documents and settings.

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Template preview Web App
ServiceHub Admin web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

7 visual previews

Who the ServiceHub Admin template is for

Repair businesses and field-service operators coordinating customers, technicians, jobs, documents, and reminders.

What’s included

  • Client, service-job, and technician management
  • Live field-visit status with ETAs
  • Task lists, SMS reminder templates, documents, and settings

Explore the ServiceHub Admin design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • ServiceHub Admin web app template preview 2
  • ServiceHub Admin web app template preview 3
  • ServiceHub Admin web app template preview 4
  • ServiceHub Admin web app template preview 5
  • ServiceHub Admin web app template preview 6
  • ServiceHub Admin web app template preview 7

What you can build with ServiceHub Admin

  • Build an appliance-repair operations console
  • Coordinate technicians and live service visits
  • Automate field-service reminders and documentation

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Make it yours

Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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