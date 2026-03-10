Open main menu
Theme

Web App Template

Corevo ERP

An internal ERP web console for an organization's HR and operations teams, with a dashboard of staff/application/project metrics plus modules for the staff register, payroll, payment vouchers, procurements, memos, circulars, notifications and facility maintenance.

Use this template

Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Web App
Corevo ERP web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

7 visual previews

Who the Corevo ERP template is for

Operations and HR teams consolidating workforce, finance, procurement, and facilities processes in one ERP.

What’s included

  • Staff, application, and project metrics on an operational dashboard
  • Payroll, vouchers, procurement, memos, and circulars
  • Notifications and facility-maintenance management

Explore the Corevo ERP design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Corevo ERP web app template preview 2
  • Corevo ERP web app template preview 3
  • Corevo ERP web app template preview 4
  • Corevo ERP web app template preview 5
  • Corevo ERP web app template preview 6
  • Corevo ERP web app template preview 7

What you can build with Corevo ERP

  • Build an internal ERP for a growing organization
  • Centralize HR, payroll, and procurement workflows
  • Prototype a public-sector or enterprise operations console

More Web App Templates

Browse all web apps

Make it yours

Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template