Web App Template
Corevo ERP
An internal ERP web console for an organization's HR and operations teams, with a dashboard of staff/application/project metrics plus modules for the staff register, payroll, payment vouchers, procurements, memos, circulars, notifications and facility maintenance.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
7 visual previews
Who the Corevo ERP template is for
Operations and HR teams consolidating workforce, finance, procurement, and facilities processes in one ERP.
What’s included
- Staff, application, and project metrics on an operational dashboard
- Payroll, vouchers, procurement, memos, and circulars
- Notifications and facility-maintenance management
Explore the Corevo ERP design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Corevo ERP
- Build an internal ERP for a growing organization
- Centralize HR, payroll, and procurement workflows
- Prototype a public-sector or enterprise operations console
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template