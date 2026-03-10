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HRDashboard

An internal HR admin dashboard for the fictional company Unipixel, covering an employee directory with detail profiles, time-off requests, attendance, payroll runs, a recruitment pipeline with candidate stages, reports and document storage. Includes a sign-in screen and organization settings for departments, offices and notifications.

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Template preview Web App
HRDashboard web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the HRDashboard template is for

People-operations teams managing employees, time off, payroll, recruiting, reports, and company structure.

What’s included

  • Employee directory with detailed staff profiles
  • Time-off, attendance, payroll, and recruitment pipelines
  • Reports, documents, authentication, and organization settings

Explore the HRDashboard design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • HRDashboard web app template preview 2
  • HRDashboard web app template preview 3
  • HRDashboard web app template preview 4
  • HRDashboard web app template preview 5
  • HRDashboard web app template preview 6
  • HRDashboard web app template preview 7
  • HRDashboard web app template preview 8

What you can build with HRDashboard

  • Build an internal HR management portal
  • Coordinate recruiting and employee administration
  • Centralize payroll, attendance, and workforce reporting

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