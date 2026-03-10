Web App Template
HRDashboard
An internal HR admin dashboard for the fictional company Unipixel, covering an employee directory with detail profiles, time-off requests, attendance, payroll runs, a recruitment pipeline with candidate stages, reports and document storage. Includes a sign-in screen and organization settings for departments, offices and notifications.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the HRDashboard template is for
People-operations teams managing employees, time off, payroll, recruiting, reports, and company structure.
What’s included
- Employee directory with detailed staff profiles
- Time-off, attendance, payroll, and recruitment pipelines
- Reports, documents, authentication, and organization settings
Explore the HRDashboard design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with HRDashboard
- Build an internal HR management portal
- Coordinate recruiting and employee administration
- Centralize payroll, attendance, and workforce reporting
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template