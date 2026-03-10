Web App Template
Dwello
A real-estate marketing site for browsing luxury homes for sale, with a property catalogue, image-gallery listing detail pages showing price and location, agent profiles, service offerings and an office contact page.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
7 visual previews
Who the Dwello template is for
Real-estate agencies and brokers marketing premium listings, agents, and advisory services.
What’s included
- Property catalog with image-rich listing detail pages
- Agent profiles and service explanations
- Location, pricing, gallery, and office contact content
Explore the Dwello design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Dwello
- Launch a residential real-estate website
- Showcase a curated portfolio of luxury homes
- Connect property shoppers with agents and office locations
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template