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Web App Template

Dwello

A real-estate marketing site for browsing luxury homes for sale, with a property catalogue, image-gallery listing detail pages showing price and location, agent profiles, service offerings and an office contact page.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Web App
Dwello web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

7 visual previews

Who the Dwello template is for

Real-estate agencies and brokers marketing premium listings, agents, and advisory services.

What’s included

  • Property catalog with image-rich listing detail pages
  • Agent profiles and service explanations
  • Location, pricing, gallery, and office contact content

Explore the Dwello design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Dwello web app template preview 2
  • Dwello web app template preview 3
  • Dwello web app template preview 4
  • Dwello web app template preview 5
  • Dwello web app template preview 6
  • Dwello web app template preview 7

What you can build with Dwello

  • Launch a residential real-estate website
  • Showcase a curated portfolio of luxury homes
  • Connect property shoppers with agents and office locations

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Make it yours

Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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