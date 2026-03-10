Web App Template
Meddical
A marketing and patient-facing website for a multi-specialty hospital, covering nine departments with individual service pages (cardiogram, DNA testing, blood bank, dermatology, orthopedics), doctor profiles, a news/blog section and a contact page. Includes an appointment booking form with department and doctor selection.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the Meddical template is for
Hospitals and multi-specialty clinics explaining services, introducing doctors, and accepting appointment requests.
What’s included
- Nine medical departments with individual service pages
- Doctor profiles and healthcare news content
- Appointment form with department and practitioner selection
Explore the Meddical design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Meddical
- Launch a multi-specialty hospital website
- Build a patient-facing clinic directory
- Connect service education to appointment booking
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template