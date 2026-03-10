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Web App Template

Meddical

A marketing and patient-facing website for a multi-specialty hospital, covering nine departments with individual service pages (cardiogram, DNA testing, blood bank, dermatology, orthopedics), doctor profiles, a news/blog section and a contact page. Includes an appointment booking form with department and doctor selection.

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Template preview Web App
Meddical web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the Meddical template is for

Hospitals and multi-specialty clinics explaining services, introducing doctors, and accepting appointment requests.

What’s included

  • Nine medical departments with individual service pages
  • Doctor profiles and healthcare news content
  • Appointment form with department and practitioner selection

Explore the Meddical design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

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What you can build with Meddical

  • Launch a multi-specialty hospital website
  • Build a patient-facing clinic directory
  • Connect service education to appointment booking

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Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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