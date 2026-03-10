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Web App Template

Medico Store

An online pharmacy and medical-supply storefront where shoppers browse categories like Pain Relief, First Aid and Diabetes Care, read product detail pages, and manage a cart, wishlist and account orders. It also offers pharmacy services such as video consultations, blood-pressure checks and seasonal vaccinations, plus a health blog.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Web App
Medico Store web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the Medico Store template is for

Pharmacies and healthcare retailers selling products while promoting consultations and preventive services.

What’s included

  • Medical-product categories and detailed catalog pages
  • Cart, wishlist, customer account, and order management
  • Consultations, health checks, vaccinations, and educational blog

Explore the Medico Store design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Medico Store web app template preview 2
  • Medico Store web app template preview 3
  • Medico Store web app template preview 4
  • Medico Store web app template preview 5
  • Medico Store web app template preview 6
  • Medico Store web app template preview 7
  • Medico Store web app template preview 8

What you can build with Medico Store

  • Launch an online pharmacy storefront
  • Build a medical-supply ecommerce site
  • Combine healthcare services with product sales

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Make it yours

Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template