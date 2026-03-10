Web App Template
Medico Store
An online pharmacy and medical-supply storefront where shoppers browse categories like Pain Relief, First Aid and Diabetes Care, read product detail pages, and manage a cart, wishlist and account orders. It also offers pharmacy services such as video consultations, blood-pressure checks and seasonal vaccinations, plus a health blog.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the Medico Store template is for
Pharmacies and healthcare retailers selling products while promoting consultations and preventive services.
What’s included
- Medical-product categories and detailed catalog pages
- Cart, wishlist, customer account, and order management
- Consultations, health checks, vaccinations, and educational blog
Explore the Medico Store design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Medico Store
- Launch an online pharmacy storefront
- Build a medical-supply ecommerce site
- Combine healthcare services with product sales
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template