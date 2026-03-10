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Web App Template

Estatein

A real estate agency website for browsing luxury property listings — villas, city apartments and country cottages — with detailed property pages showing pricing, specs and galleries, plus services, agent/team profiles, client testimonials and office contact pages. Includes a shortlist (favorites) feature and a light/dark theme toggle.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Web App
Estatein web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

7 visual previews

Who the Estatein template is for

Property agencies and real-estate brands presenting listings, services, agents, and social proof.

What’s included

  • Luxury property catalog with detailed listing pages
  • Shortlist functionality for saved properties
  • Services, team profiles, testimonials, and office contacts

Explore the Estatein design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Estatein web app template preview 2
  • Estatein web app template preview 3
  • Estatein web app template preview 4
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  • Estatein web app template preview 6
  • Estatein web app template preview 7

What you can build with Estatein

  • Launch a real-estate agency website
  • Build a searchable property showcase
  • Market listings while generating inquiries for agents

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Make it yours

Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template