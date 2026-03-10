Web App Template
Estatein
A real estate agency website for browsing luxury property listings — villas, city apartments and country cottages — with detailed property pages showing pricing, specs and galleries, plus services, agent/team profiles, client testimonials and office contact pages. Includes a shortlist (favorites) feature and a light/dark theme toggle.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
7 visual previews
Who the Estatein template is for
Property agencies and real-estate brands presenting listings, services, agents, and social proof.
What’s included
- Luxury property catalog with detailed listing pages
- Shortlist functionality for saved properties
- Services, team profiles, testimonials, and office contacts
Explore the Estatein design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Estatein
- Launch a real-estate agency website
- Build a searchable property showcase
- Market listings while generating inquiries for agents
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template