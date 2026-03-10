Web App Template
Eventify
An event discovery and ticketing site where visitors browse local and global events by category and city, filter results on a search page, open event detail pages to book tickets, and sign in as organizers to list their own events.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the Eventify template is for
Event organizers and ticketing marketplaces helping people discover, evaluate, and book local experiences.
What’s included
- Event discovery organized by category and city
- Search, filters, event details, and ticket booking
- Organizer authentication and event-listing entry points
Explore the Eventify design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Eventify
- Launch a local event discovery marketplace
- Build a ticketing site for a city or community
- Connect event organizers with prospective attendees
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template