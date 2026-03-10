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Web App Template

Eventify

An event discovery and ticketing site where visitors browse local and global events by category and city, filter results on a search page, open event detail pages to book tickets, and sign in as organizers to list their own events.

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Template preview Web App
Eventify web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the Eventify template is for

Event organizers and ticketing marketplaces helping people discover, evaluate, and book local experiences.

What’s included

  • Event discovery organized by category and city
  • Search, filters, event details, and ticket booking
  • Organizer authentication and event-listing entry points

Explore the Eventify design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Eventify web app template preview 2
  • Eventify web app template preview 3
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  • Eventify web app template preview 5
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  • Eventify web app template preview 7
  • Eventify web app template preview 8

What you can build with Eventify

  • Launch a local event discovery marketplace
  • Build a ticketing site for a city or community
  • Connect event organizers with prospective attendees

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Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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