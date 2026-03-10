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Web App Template

ReserveBite

A restaurant discovery and table-reservation app where diners search local restaurants by cuisine, tags and cost for two, read detail pages with ratings, menus and booking slots, and claim special offers. A profile area tracks bookings, reviews, saved addresses, payment methods and settings.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Web App
ReserveBite web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

7 visual previews

Who the ReserveBite template is for

Restaurant marketplaces and hospitality teams connecting diners with discovery, offers, and table reservations.

What’s included

  • Restaurant search by cuisine, tags, and price
  • Ratings, menus, booking slots, and promotional offers
  • Profiles with bookings, reviews, addresses, and payment methods

Explore the ReserveBite design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • ReserveBite web app template preview 2
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  • ReserveBite web app template preview 7

What you can build with ReserveBite

  • Launch a restaurant reservation marketplace
  • Build a local dining discovery product
  • Add bookings and customer profiles to a hospitality platform

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Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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