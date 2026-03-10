Web App Template
ReserveBite
A restaurant discovery and table-reservation app where diners search local restaurants by cuisine, tags and cost for two, read detail pages with ratings, menus and booking slots, and claim special offers. A profile area tracks bookings, reviews, saved addresses, payment methods and settings.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
7 visual previews
Who the ReserveBite template is for
Restaurant marketplaces and hospitality teams connecting diners with discovery, offers, and table reservations.
What’s included
- Restaurant search by cuisine, tags, and price
- Ratings, menus, booking slots, and promotional offers
- Profiles with bookings, reviews, addresses, and payment methods
Explore the ReserveBite design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with ReserveBite
- Launch a restaurant reservation marketplace
- Build a local dining discovery product
- Add bookings and customer profiles to a hospitality platform
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template