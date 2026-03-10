Open main menu
Theme

Web App Template

Ecommerce

E-commerce storefront with product discovery, category browsing with filters and sorting, product detail pages with reviews, and a persistent cart with checkout flow.

Use this template

Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Web App
Ecommerce web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

4 visual previews

Who the Ecommerce template is for

Retail teams, direct-to-consumer brands, and founders building a responsive online storefront.

What’s included

  • Product discovery with category browsing, filters, and sorting
  • Detailed product pages with ratings and reviews
  • Persistent cart and checkout flow from browsing through purchase

Explore the Ecommerce design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Ecommerce web app template preview 2
  • Ecommerce web app template preview 3
  • Ecommerce web app template preview 4

What you can build with Ecommerce

  • Launch a direct-to-consumer web storefront
  • Prototype a catalog and checkout experience for a retail brand
  • Build the customer-facing web app for a commerce platform

More Web App Templates

Browse all web apps

Make it yours

Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template