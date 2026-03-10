Web App Template
Ecommerce
E-commerce storefront with product discovery, category browsing with filters and sorting, product detail pages with reviews, and a persistent cart with checkout flow.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
4 visual previews
Who the Ecommerce template is for
Retail teams, direct-to-consumer brands, and founders building a responsive online storefront.
What’s included
- Product discovery with category browsing, filters, and sorting
- Detailed product pages with ratings and reviews
- Persistent cart and checkout flow from browsing through purchase
Explore the Ecommerce design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Ecommerce
- Launch a direct-to-consumer web storefront
- Prototype a catalog and checkout experience for a retail brand
- Build the customer-facing web app for a commerce platform
More Web App TemplatesBrowse all web apps
-
Ecobazar
An organic grocery storefront for browsing seasonal produce by category, viewing product detail pages with reviews,…
-
Nestmart
Nestmart is an e-commerce storefront for everyday home, kitchen, electronics, furniture, and office goods, with a…
-
Exclusive
An electronics and lifestyle e-commerce storefront with category browsing, flash-sale and best-seller sections,…
Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template