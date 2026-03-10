Web App Template
Exclusive
An electronics and lifestyle e-commerce storefront with category browsing, flash-sale and best-seller sections, product detail pages featuring image galleries, colour/size pickers and reviews, plus cart, checkout, wishlist and account management screens. Supports light and dark themes.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the Exclusive template is for
Electronics and lifestyle retailers building a promotion-led online storefront with complete shopping flows.
What’s included
- Category browsing, flash sales, and best-seller merchandising
- Product galleries, options, reviews, and wishlist
- Cart, checkout, customer account, and theme support
Explore the Exclusive design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Exclusive
- Launch an electronics or lifestyle storefront
- Prototype a promotion-heavy retail experience
- Build a catalog-to-checkout flow for a consumer brand
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template