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Web App Template

Exclusive

An electronics and lifestyle e-commerce storefront with category browsing, flash-sale and best-seller sections, product detail pages featuring image galleries, colour/size pickers and reviews, plus cart, checkout, wishlist and account management screens. Supports light and dark themes.

Use this template

Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Web App
Exclusive web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the Exclusive template is for

Electronics and lifestyle retailers building a promotion-led online storefront with complete shopping flows.

What’s included

  • Category browsing, flash sales, and best-seller merchandising
  • Product galleries, options, reviews, and wishlist
  • Cart, checkout, customer account, and theme support

Explore the Exclusive design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

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What you can build with Exclusive

  • Launch an electronics or lifestyle storefront
  • Prototype a promotion-heavy retail experience
  • Build a catalog-to-checkout flow for a consumer brand

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Make it yours

Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template