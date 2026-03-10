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Web App Template

TOTC — Virtual Classrooms

TOTC is an online learning marketplace and virtual classroom platform where learners browse a catalogue of tech courses (AWS architecture, UX foundations, product analytics), enrol through a cart and checkout flow, and join live cohort sessions from a classroom view. It also includes tiered pricing plans (Starter, Individual, Corporate), an edtech news blog, and a login screen.

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Template preview Web App
TOTC — Virtual Classrooms web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the TOTC — Virtual Classrooms template is for

Course businesses and training organizations combining a learning marketplace with live cohort classrooms.

What’s included

  • Technology course catalog with enrollment and checkout
  • Live virtual-classroom experience for cohort sessions
  • Subscription pricing, education blog, and authentication

Explore the TOTC — Virtual Classrooms design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • TOTC — Virtual Classrooms web app template preview 2
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What you can build with TOTC — Virtual Classrooms

  • Launch an online learning marketplace
  • Build a live cohort education platform
  • Sell courses and training plans to individuals or companies

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