Web App Template
TOTC — Virtual Classrooms
TOTC is an online learning marketplace and virtual classroom platform where learners browse a catalogue of tech courses (AWS architecture, UX foundations, product analytics), enrol through a cart and checkout flow, and join live cohort sessions from a classroom view. It also includes tiered pricing plans (Starter, Individual, Corporate), an edtech news blog, and a login screen.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the TOTC — Virtual Classrooms template is for
Course businesses and training organizations combining a learning marketplace with live cohort classrooms.
What’s included
- Technology course catalog with enrollment and checkout
- Live virtual-classroom experience for cohort sessions
- Subscription pricing, education blog, and authentication
Explore the TOTC — Virtual Classrooms design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with TOTC — Virtual Classrooms
- Launch an online learning marketplace
- Build a live cohort education platform
- Sell courses and training plans to individuals or companies
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template