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Web App Template

E-tutor

E-tutor is a full learning-management marketplace where students browse a course catalog, view course and instructor profiles, add courses to a cart, and track enrolled/completed courses from a student dashboard. It also includes an instructor workspace with course management, messaging, and an earnings view.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Web App
E-tutor web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the E-tutor template is for

Education businesses and course marketplaces serving both learners and instructors through one platform.

What’s included

  • Course catalog, detail pages, instructor profiles, and cart
  • Student dashboard for enrolled and completed courses
  • Instructor course management, messaging, and earnings

Explore the E-tutor design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • E-tutor web app template preview 2
  • E-tutor web app template preview 3
  • E-tutor web app template preview 4
  • E-tutor web app template preview 5
  • E-tutor web app template preview 6
  • E-tutor web app template preview 7
  • E-tutor web app template preview 8

What you can build with E-tutor

  • Launch an online course marketplace
  • Build a learner and instructor management platform
  • Prototype a paid learning product with ecommerce flows

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Make it yours

Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template