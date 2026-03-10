Web App Template
E-tutor
E-tutor is a full learning-management marketplace where students browse a course catalog, view course and instructor profiles, add courses to a cart, and track enrolled/completed courses from a student dashboard. It also includes an instructor workspace with course management, messaging, and an earnings view.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the E-tutor template is for
Education businesses and course marketplaces serving both learners and instructors through one platform.
What’s included
- Course catalog, detail pages, instructor profiles, and cart
- Student dashboard for enrolled and completed courses
- Instructor course management, messaging, and earnings
Explore the E-tutor design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with E-tutor
- Launch an online course marketplace
- Build a learner and instructor management platform
- Prototype a paid learning product with ecommerce flows
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template