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Web App Template

StreamVibe

StreamVibe is a video streaming service front end for browsing movies and TV shows by genre, opening title detail pages with cast, trailers and similar picks, and comparing Basic, Standard and Premium subscription tiers. It also ships a support page with device compatibility info and an FAQ.

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Template preview Web App
StreamVibe web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

7 visual previews

Who the StreamVibe template is for

Streaming and media teams presenting a video catalog, title details, subscription plans, and customer support.

What’s included

  • Movie and television discovery organized by genre
  • Title pages with cast, trailers, and related picks
  • Subscription comparison, device support, and FAQ

Explore the StreamVibe design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • StreamVibe web app template preview 2
  • StreamVibe web app template preview 3
  • StreamVibe web app template preview 4
  • StreamVibe web app template preview 5
  • StreamVibe web app template preview 6
  • StreamVibe web app template preview 7

What you can build with StreamVibe

  • Launch a streaming-service front end
  • Prototype a subscription video catalog
  • Present media discovery, pricing, and support in one site

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Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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