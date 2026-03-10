Web App Template
StreamVibe
StreamVibe is a video streaming service front end for browsing movies and TV shows by genre, opening title detail pages with cast, trailers and similar picks, and comparing Basic, Standard and Premium subscription tiers. It also ships a support page with device compatibility info and an FAQ.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
7 visual previews
Who the StreamVibe template is for
Streaming and media teams presenting a video catalog, title details, subscription plans, and customer support.
What’s included
- Movie and television discovery organized by genre
- Title pages with cast, trailers, and related picks
- Subscription comparison, device support, and FAQ
Explore the StreamVibe design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with StreamVibe
- Launch a streaming-service front end
- Prototype a subscription video catalog
- Present media discovery, pricing, and support in one site
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template