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Web App Template

StayHub

StayHub is a short- and long-term property rental marketplace where guests browse and search listings, view detailed property pages with pricing tiers and host contact, and manage reservations, wishlists and messages. Hosts get their own dashboard for listings, reservations, transactions and notifications, alongside rental guides and community stories.

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Template preview Web App
StayHub web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the StayHub template is for

Rental marketplaces serving guests, hosts, and property operators through one booking platform.

What’s included

  • Property search, details, pricing, wishlists, and reservations
  • Guest messages and account management
  • Host dashboards for listings, reservations, and transactions

Explore the StayHub design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • StayHub web app template preview 2
  • StayHub web app template preview 3
  • StayHub web app template preview 4
  • StayHub web app template preview 5
  • StayHub web app template preview 6
  • StayHub web app template preview 7
  • StayHub web app template preview 8

What you can build with StayHub

  • Launch a short- and long-term rental marketplace
  • Build a guest booking and host operations portal
  • Combine property discovery with community travel content

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Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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