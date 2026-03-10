Web App Template
StayHub
StayHub is a short- and long-term property rental marketplace where guests browse and search listings, view detailed property pages with pricing tiers and host contact, and manage reservations, wishlists and messages. Hosts get their own dashboard for listings, reservations, transactions and notifications, alongside rental guides and community stories.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the StayHub template is for
Rental marketplaces serving guests, hosts, and property operators through one booking platform.
What’s included
- Property search, details, pricing, wishlists, and reservations
- Guest messages and account management
- Host dashboards for listings, reservations, and transactions
Explore the StayHub design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with StayHub
- Launch a short- and long-term rental marketplace
- Build a guest booking and host operations portal
- Combine property discovery with community travel content
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template