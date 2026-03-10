Web App Template
WeHR — People Operations
WeHR is an internal HR management dashboard for people operations teams, covering an employee directory, department structure, shift and leave scheduling, and a recruitment board that tracks open requisitions through an applied-to-hired pipeline. Settings pages handle notifications and role permissions, with a support and FAQ area.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the WeHR — People Operations template is for
People-operations teams managing organization structure, staffing schedules, leave, recruitment, and permissions.
What’s included
- Employee directory and department structure
- Shift, leave, and workforce scheduling
- Recruitment pipeline, role permissions, support, and FAQ
Explore the WeHR — People Operations design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with WeHR — People Operations
- Build a people-operations administration portal
- Coordinate employee scheduling and leave
- Manage recruiting from requisition through hire
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template