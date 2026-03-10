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WeHR — People Operations

WeHR is an internal HR management dashboard for people operations teams, covering an employee directory, department structure, shift and leave scheduling, and a recruitment board that tracks open requisitions through an applied-to-hired pipeline. Settings pages handle notifications and role permissions, with a support and FAQ area.

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WeHR — People Operations web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the WeHR — People Operations template is for

People-operations teams managing organization structure, staffing schedules, leave, recruitment, and permissions.

What’s included

  • Employee directory and department structure
  • Shift, leave, and workforce scheduling
  • Recruitment pipeline, role permissions, support, and FAQ

Explore the WeHR — People Operations design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • WeHR — People Operations web app template preview 2
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What you can build with WeHR — People Operations

  • Build a people-operations administration portal
  • Coordinate employee scheduling and leave
  • Manage recruiting from requisition through hire

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