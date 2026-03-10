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Web App Template

Finance

Personal finance app with account overviews, filterable transaction history, transfers, card management with controls, budgets, and spending analytics.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Web App
Finance web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the Finance template is for

Fintech founders, financial wellness teams, and product designers building a browser-based money-management experience.

What’s included

  • Account overview and filterable transaction history
  • Transfers and card management with user-facing controls
  • Budgets and spending analytics for financial planning

Explore the Finance design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Finance web app template preview 2
  • Finance web app template preview 3
  • Finance web app template preview 4
  • Finance web app template preview 5
  • Finance web app template preview 6

What you can build with Finance

  • Prototype a personal finance and budgeting product
  • Build a web portal for a fintech or banking service
  • Launch a financial wellness dashboard for customers

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Make it yours

Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template