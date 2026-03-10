Web App Template
Finance
Personal finance app with account overviews, filterable transaction history, transfers, card management with controls, budgets, and spending analytics.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the Finance template is for
Fintech founders, financial wellness teams, and product designers building a browser-based money-management experience.
What’s included
- Account overview and filterable transaction history
- Transfers and card management with user-facing controls
- Budgets and spending analytics for financial planning
Explore the Finance design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Finance
- Prototype a personal finance and budgeting product
- Build a web portal for a fintech or banking service
- Launch a financial wellness dashboard for customers
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template