Web App Template
Teamify Team Dashboard
An HR and team-operations dashboard for a company workspace, with charts for team strength, employee headcount and project delivery vs target. It also manages employee records, teams, projects, task boards, meetings and appearance/notification settings.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
7 visual previews
Who the Teamify Team Dashboard template is for
HR and team-operations leaders tracking workforce health, projects, meetings, and delivery performance.
What’s included
- Team strength, headcount, and delivery-versus-target charts
- Employee, team, project, and task-board management
- Meetings plus appearance and notification settings
Explore the Teamify Team Dashboard design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Teamify Team Dashboard
- Build a team operations dashboard
- Track workforce and project-delivery metrics
- Coordinate employees, projects, tasks, and meetings
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template