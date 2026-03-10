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Teamify Team Dashboard

An HR and team-operations dashboard for a company workspace, with charts for team strength, employee headcount and project delivery vs target. It also manages employee records, teams, projects, task boards, meetings and appearance/notification settings.

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Template preview Web App
Teamify Team Dashboard web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

7 visual previews

Who the Teamify Team Dashboard template is for

HR and team-operations leaders tracking workforce health, projects, meetings, and delivery performance.

What’s included

  • Team strength, headcount, and delivery-versus-target charts
  • Employee, team, project, and task-board management
  • Meetings plus appearance and notification settings

Explore the Teamify Team Dashboard design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Teamify Team Dashboard web app template preview 2
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What you can build with Teamify Team Dashboard

  • Build a team operations dashboard
  • Track workforce and project-delivery metrics
  • Coordinate employees, projects, tasks, and meetings

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