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CAMIOCA Internal Management

An internal company management dashboard for a consulting-style firm, tracking active people, projects in progress, utilisation and open action items across branches in Paris, Bangkok and San Francisco. Staff use it to browse the people directory and project list, log timesheets, book vacations, follow training, and manage their own profile details.

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CAMIOCA Internal Management web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

7 visual previews

Who the CAMIOCA Internal Management template is for

Consultancies and distributed service teams managing people, projects, utilization, and time across offices.

What’s included

  • Company overview with staffing, projects, utilization, and action items
  • People directory and project portfolio across multiple branches
  • Timesheets, vacations, training, and employee profiles

Explore the CAMIOCA Internal Management design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • CAMIOCA Internal Management web app template preview 2
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  • CAMIOCA Internal Management web app template preview 7

What you can build with CAMIOCA Internal Management

  • Build an internal consulting operations portal
  • Track staffing and project utilization across offices
  • Centralize employee time, leave, and development workflows

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