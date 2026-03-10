Web App Template
CAMIOCA Internal Management
An internal company management dashboard for a consulting-style firm, tracking active people, projects in progress, utilisation and open action items across branches in Paris, Bangkok and San Francisco. Staff use it to browse the people directory and project list, log timesheets, book vacations, follow training, and manage their own profile details.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
7 visual previews
Who the CAMIOCA Internal Management template is for
Consultancies and distributed service teams managing people, projects, utilization, and time across offices.
What’s included
- Company overview with staffing, projects, utilization, and action items
- People directory and project portfolio across multiple branches
- Timesheets, vacations, training, and employee profiles
Explore the CAMIOCA Internal Management design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with CAMIOCA Internal Management
- Build an internal consulting operations portal
- Track staffing and project utilization across offices
- Centralize employee time, leave, and development workflows
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template