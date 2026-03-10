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Web App Template

Staylo

A vacation-rental booking site for tropical villas and retreats, with browsable stays, destination guides, photo-rich listing detail pages and a trips view for upcoming bookings. It also includes a host onboarding page for listing a property and a support/FAQ section.

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Template preview Web App
Staylo web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

7 visual previews

Who the Staylo template is for

Vacation-rental brands and retreat operators marketing destination-led stays and supporting future hosts.

What’s included

  • Tropical stay discovery and destination guides
  • Photo-rich listing details and upcoming trip management
  • Host onboarding plus support and FAQ content

Explore the Staylo design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Staylo web app template preview 2
  • Staylo web app template preview 3
  • Staylo web app template preview 4
  • Staylo web app template preview 5
  • Staylo web app template preview 6
  • Staylo web app template preview 7

What you can build with Staylo

  • Launch a boutique vacation-rental site
  • Market villas and destination retreats
  • Recruit hosts while serving travelers and booked guests

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Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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