Web App Template
Staylo
A vacation-rental booking site for tropical villas and retreats, with browsable stays, destination guides, photo-rich listing detail pages and a trips view for upcoming bookings. It also includes a host onboarding page for listing a property and a support/FAQ section.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
7 visual previews
Who the Staylo template is for
Vacation-rental brands and retreat operators marketing destination-led stays and supporting future hosts.
What’s included
- Tropical stay discovery and destination guides
- Photo-rich listing details and upcoming trip management
- Host onboarding plus support and FAQ content
Explore the Staylo design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Staylo
- Launch a boutique vacation-rental site
- Market villas and destination retreats
- Recruit hosts while serving travelers and booked guests
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template