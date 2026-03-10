Web App Template
Teach. Instructor Availability
A course-platform admin app where instructors manage their weekly availability slots, teaching schedule and bookings. It includes a teacher roster with subjects, statuses and ratings, plus student reviews and account settings.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the Teach. Instructor Availability template is for
Course-platform administrators and instructors coordinating teaching availability, schedules, bookings, and feedback.
What’s included
- Weekly instructor availability slots and teaching schedule
- Teacher roster with subjects, status, and ratings
- Booking, student review, and account-settings workflows
Explore the Teach. Instructor Availability design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Teach. Instructor Availability
- Build an instructor scheduling portal
- Manage teacher availability for an education marketplace
- Connect course bookings with instructor profiles and reviews
More Web App TemplatesBrowse all web apps
-
ServiceHub Admin
An admin console for an appliance repair service center, tracking clients, service jobs, technician staff and live…
-
WeHR — People Operations
WeHR is an internal HR management dashboard for people operations teams, covering an employee directory, department…
-
Akademi — School Admission Dashboard
An admin dashboard for a school that tracks student and teacher rosters with detail and enrollment pages, school…
Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template