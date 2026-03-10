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Web App Template

Teach. Instructor Availability

A course-platform admin app where instructors manage their weekly availability slots, teaching schedule and bookings. It includes a teacher roster with subjects, statuses and ratings, plus student reviews and account settings.

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Template preview Web App
Teach. Instructor Availability web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the Teach. Instructor Availability template is for

Course-platform administrators and instructors coordinating teaching availability, schedules, bookings, and feedback.

What’s included

  • Weekly instructor availability slots and teaching schedule
  • Teacher roster with subjects, status, and ratings
  • Booking, student review, and account-settings workflows

Explore the Teach. Instructor Availability design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Teach. Instructor Availability web app template preview 2
  • Teach. Instructor Availability web app template preview 3
  • Teach. Instructor Availability web app template preview 4
  • Teach. Instructor Availability web app template preview 5
  • Teach. Instructor Availability web app template preview 6

What you can build with Teach. Instructor Availability

  • Build an instructor scheduling portal
  • Manage teacher availability for an education marketplace
  • Connect course bookings with instructor profiles and reviews

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